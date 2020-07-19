2746 McHenry Drive

Amenities

Nice updated 2 story condo in groveport schools. . First floor has all new flooring,very large 14x28 living room, kitchen with oak cabinets and all appliances, and 1/2 bath. Upstairs has large 16x19 master bedroom with walk in closet, dual sinks shower and garden tub, 2 more large bedrooms, a full hall bath, and second story laundry. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, 2 car attached garage with opener. Rents for 1350 per month and 1350 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 50 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

