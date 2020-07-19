All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2746 McHenry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2746 McHenry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2746 McHenry Drive

2746 Mchenry Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2746 Mchenry Dr, Columbus, OH 43207
Williams Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nice updated 2 story condo in groveport schools. . First floor has all new flooring,very large 14x28 living room, kitchen with oak cabinets and all appliances, and 1/2 bath. Upstairs has large 16x19 master bedroom with walk in closet, dual sinks shower and garden tub, 2 more large bedrooms, a full hall bath, and second story laundry. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, 2 car attached garage with opener. Rents for 1350 per month and 1350 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 50 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 McHenry Drive have any available units?
2746 McHenry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 McHenry Drive have?
Some of 2746 McHenry Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 McHenry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2746 McHenry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 McHenry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2746 McHenry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2746 McHenry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2746 McHenry Drive offers parking.
Does 2746 McHenry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 McHenry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 McHenry Drive have a pool?
No, 2746 McHenry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2746 McHenry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2746 McHenry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 McHenry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 McHenry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing