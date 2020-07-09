Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2022 Summit St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2022 Summit St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2022 Summit St.
2022 Summit Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2022 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2022 Summit St. Available 08/15/20 -
(RLNE3763758)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2022 Summit St. have any available units?
2022 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2022 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2022 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 2022 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 2022 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 2022 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing