Columbus, OH
2721 Bernadette Road
2721 Bernadette Road

Location

2721 Bernadette Road, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookshire

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Columbus, OH. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Bernadette Road have any available units?
2721 Bernadette Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2721 Bernadette Road currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Bernadette Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Bernadette Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2721 Bernadette Road is pet friendly.
Does 2721 Bernadette Road offer parking?
No, 2721 Bernadette Road does not offer parking.
Does 2721 Bernadette Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Bernadette Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Bernadette Road have a pool?
No, 2721 Bernadette Road does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Bernadette Road have accessible units?
No, 2721 Bernadette Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Bernadette Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2721 Bernadette Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Bernadette Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Bernadette Road does not have units with air conditioning.
