/
Columbus, OH
/
2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr
Last updated November 20 2019 at 12:04 AM

2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr

2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Easy-living at it’s finest in this maintenance-free townhome, centrally located and waiting for you to call it home. Turn-key and spacious, this home’s floor plan is perfect for both entertaining and daily living alike. Providing versatility, the upstairs bonus room with gas fireplace could be transformed into an office, play room, den, or whatever space to suit your specific lifestyle needs. Relax and unwind in the palatial master suite, complete with cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, and private master bath. A basement & attached garage add additional room for storage, and a beautiful stained deck leads out to the shared common grounds so soak up some sun on a warm sunny day. Fantastic location, you’ll love being near shopping, dining, Columbus Zoo, and the highway for easier commutes. With association amenities that include water, waste, snow removal, and outdoor landscaping, this wonderful home won’t be available long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr have any available units?
2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr have?
Some of 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr offers parking.
Does 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr have a pool?
No, 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

