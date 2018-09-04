2687 Sawmill Reserve Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Easy-living at it’s finest in this maintenance-free townhome, centrally located and waiting for you to call it home. Turn-key and spacious, this home’s floor plan is perfect for both entertaining and daily living alike. Providing versatility, the upstairs bonus room with gas fireplace could be transformed into an office, play room, den, or whatever space to suit your specific lifestyle needs. Relax and unwind in the palatial master suite, complete with cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, and private master bath. A basement & attached garage add additional room for storage, and a beautiful stained deck leads out to the shared common grounds so soak up some sun on a warm sunny day. Fantastic location, you’ll love being near shopping, dining, Columbus Zoo, and the highway for easier commutes. With association amenities that include water, waste, snow removal, and outdoor landscaping, this wonderful home won’t be available long!