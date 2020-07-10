2568 Stonington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This thoughtfully laid out home has been updated and is ready for your family to move in! All new flooring throughout including LVT and new carpet. Brand new kitchen with white Shaker cabinets and butcher block counters. Stainless steel appliances including a microwave. 2 car garage and big deck on the back of the house. Shed also for your lawn equipment and storage.

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household salary needs to be around $3,900 a month or more. Sorry, No Section 8! Tenant is responsible for verifying school district and payment of all utilities. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT S4RE.COM Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs, W2's, bank statements