2568 Stonington Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:03 AM

2568 Stonington Avenue

2568 Stonington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2568 Stonington Avenue, Columbus, OH 43123
Stonebridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This thoughtfully laid out home has been updated and is ready for your family to move in! All new flooring throughout including LVT and new carpet. Brand new kitchen with white Shaker cabinets and butcher block counters. Stainless steel appliances including a microwave. 2 car garage and big deck on the back of the house. Shed also for your lawn equipment and storage.
Must see as this one will go quickly!
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household salary needs to be around $3,900 a month or more. Sorry, No Section 8! Tenant is responsible for verifying school district and payment of all utilities. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT S4RE.COM Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs, W2's, bank statements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2568 Stonington Avenue have any available units?
2568 Stonington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2568 Stonington Avenue have?
Some of 2568 Stonington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2568 Stonington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2568 Stonington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2568 Stonington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2568 Stonington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2568 Stonington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2568 Stonington Avenue offers parking.
Does 2568 Stonington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2568 Stonington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2568 Stonington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2568 Stonington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2568 Stonington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2568 Stonington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2568 Stonington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2568 Stonington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

