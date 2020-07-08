Amenities

251 E Lane Ave Available 07/24/20 Single Family House in the Heart of OSU North Campus! - Located only 1.5 blocks East of High St which is mere minutes from OSUs north campus. This spacious 4 bedroom Renovated Cape Cop Style single-family home has it all with an updated kitchen (with new cabinets and a dishwasher!) spacious living and sleeping areas, and a full basement for your washer and dryer. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood flooring throughout fills the house. The Modern Bathroom has a great shower with a very artistic tile finish. Amenities include Free Washer & Dryer, mini blinds, ceiling fans, dishwasher, spacious front porch., plenty of street Free Parking . This home has a private backyard. ! If you want the north-campus lifestyle for a great price, dont hesitate to check this place out first!



