251 E Lane Ave
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

251 E Lane Ave

251 East Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

251 East Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
251 E Lane Ave Available 07/24/20 Single Family House in the Heart of OSU North Campus! - Located only 1.5 blocks East of High St which is mere minutes from OSUs north campus. This spacious 4 bedroom Renovated Cape Cop Style single-family home has it all with an updated kitchen (with new cabinets and a dishwasher!) spacious living and sleeping areas, and a full basement for your washer and dryer. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood flooring throughout fills the house. The Modern Bathroom has a great shower with a very artistic tile finish. Amenities include Free Washer & Dryer, mini blinds, ceiling fans, dishwasher, spacious front porch., plenty of street Free Parking . This home has a private backyard. ! If you want the north-campus lifestyle for a great price, dont hesitate to check this place out first!

(RLNE3602193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 E Lane Ave have any available units?
251 E Lane Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 E Lane Ave have?
Some of 251 E Lane Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 E Lane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
251 E Lane Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 E Lane Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 E Lane Ave is pet friendly.
Does 251 E Lane Ave offer parking?
Yes, 251 E Lane Ave offers parking.
Does 251 E Lane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 E Lane Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 E Lane Ave have a pool?
No, 251 E Lane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 251 E Lane Ave have accessible units?
No, 251 E Lane Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 251 E Lane Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 E Lane Ave has units with dishwashers.

