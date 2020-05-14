All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2452 Ben Dougan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2452 Ben Dougan Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

2452 Ben Dougan Lane

2452 Ben Dougan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Northern Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2452 Ben Dougan Lane, Columbus, OH 43229
Northern Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 bed 1 Bath Garden style Townhouse Apartment. All Electric. Washer and Dryer provided. Walk in closet. This unit comes with assigned parking. Please send your applications through this link:

https://douganlane.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

There is a $30 application fee for credit and background checks.
Garden Townhouse Apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Ben Dougan Lane have any available units?
2452 Ben Dougan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2452 Ben Dougan Lane have?
Some of 2452 Ben Dougan Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2452 Ben Dougan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Ben Dougan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Ben Dougan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2452 Ben Dougan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2452 Ben Dougan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2452 Ben Dougan Lane offers parking.
Does 2452 Ben Dougan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2452 Ben Dougan Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Ben Dougan Lane have a pool?
No, 2452 Ben Dougan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2452 Ben Dougan Lane have accessible units?
No, 2452 Ben Dougan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Ben Dougan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2452 Ben Dougan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing