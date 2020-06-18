All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 245 Collins Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
245 Collins Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

245 Collins Avenue

245 Collins Avenue · (614) 437-9973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Victorian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 Collins Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Victorian Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
garage
AVAILABLE for AUGUST!

Interactive Tour: https://youriguide.com/245_collins_columbus_oh

This classic Victorian Village home located at 245 Collins Ave has tons of beautiful, open living space. The kitchen is new and features gorgeous appliances & countertop. There are two full baths and one half bath, both newly remodeled. The front porch is a fun space -- check it out!

The location is steps away from Goodale Park, Short North, Arena District, Wheeler Dog Park, the Express Live Pavilion, Huntington Park, Nationwide Arena, CVS and hundreds of restaurants, bars, coffee shops and stores! Some of our favorites include Boston Stoker, Spinelli's Deli, Harrison's on Third, Arch City, The Pint House, The Rossi, Bodega, Paradise Garage, Northstar Cafe, The Joseph Hotel, Guild House & BBR.

The home is available for August move-in and rent is based on the # of residents.
AVAILABLE for AUGUST!

Interactive Tour: https://youriguide.com/245_collins_columbus_oh

This classic Victorian Village home located at 245 Collins Ave has tons of beautiful, open living space. The kitchen is new and features gorgeous appliances & countertop. There are two full baths and one half bath, both newly remodeled. The front porch is a fun space -- check it out!

The location is steps away from Goodale Park, Short North, Arena District, Wheeler Dog Park, the Express Live Pavilion, Huntington Park, Nationwide Arena, CVS and hundreds of restaurants, bars, coffee shops and stores! Some of our favorites include Boston Stoker, Spinelli's Deli, Harrison's on Third, Arch City, The Pint House, The Rossi, Bodega, Paradise Garage, Northstar Cafe, The Joseph Hotel, Guild House & BBR.

The home is available for August move-in and rent is based on the # of residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Collins Avenue have any available units?
245 Collins Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Collins Avenue have?
Some of 245 Collins Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Collins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 Collins Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Collins Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Collins Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 245 Collins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 245 Collins Avenue does offer parking.
Does 245 Collins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Collins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Collins Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 Collins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 Collins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 Collins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Collins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Collins Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 245 Collins Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity