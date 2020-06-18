245 Collins Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park parking garage

AVAILABLE for AUGUST!



Interactive Tour: https://youriguide.com/245_collins_columbus_oh



This classic Victorian Village home located at 245 Collins Ave has tons of beautiful, open living space. The kitchen is new and features gorgeous appliances & countertop. There are two full baths and one half bath, both newly remodeled. The front porch is a fun space -- check it out!



The location is steps away from Goodale Park, Short North, Arena District, Wheeler Dog Park, the Express Live Pavilion, Huntington Park, Nationwide Arena, CVS and hundreds of restaurants, bars, coffee shops and stores! Some of our favorites include Boston Stoker, Spinelli's Deli, Harrison's on Third, Arch City, The Pint House, The Rossi, Bodega, Paradise Garage, Northstar Cafe, The Joseph Hotel, Guild House & BBR.



The home is available for August move-in and rent is based on the # of residents.

