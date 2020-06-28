All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:10 PM

2353 Adams Avenue

2353 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2353 Adams Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You won't want to miss this wonderful campus area property! Available August 15, 2020! Walk to all that campus has to offer! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is well maintained with an upgraded kitchen. Plenty of character throughout with hardwood floors, wood framed doors and plenty of windows. Full basement has laundry hook ups and backyard is fenced and includes a storage shed.

Sorry no pets.

Columbus school district.

$1,900/month. $1,900 deposit required. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full deposit due within 48 hours of approval.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 Adams Avenue have any available units?
2353 Adams Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2353 Adams Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2353 Adams Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 Adams Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2353 Adams Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2353 Adams Avenue offer parking?
No, 2353 Adams Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2353 Adams Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 Adams Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 Adams Avenue have a pool?
No, 2353 Adams Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2353 Adams Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2353 Adams Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 Adams Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2353 Adams Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2353 Adams Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2353 Adams Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
