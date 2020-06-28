All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2263 Summit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2263 Summit Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

2263 Summit Street

2263 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2263 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 6 bedroom, 4 full bathroom home has been completely remodeled!! The spacious family room features a beautiful brick fireplace & flows right into the kitchen which has been remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters, & stainless steel appliances. The original hardwoods are in great condition. The lower level is finished & includes a walk-up to the exterior for added safety. The amount of closet space in this home is unmatched with other homes in the area. The bathrooms are also updated with granite counters & ceramic tile floors. Parking out back for 6 cars. Available August 15, 2020!

1 year lease minimum. $2,800/month. $2,800 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full deposit due within 48 hours of approval.

No pets please.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 Summit Street have any available units?
2263 Summit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 Summit Street have?
Some of 2263 Summit Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
2263 Summit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 Summit Street pet-friendly?
No, 2263 Summit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2263 Summit Street offer parking?
Yes, 2263 Summit Street offers parking.
Does 2263 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 Summit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 2263 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 2263 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 2263 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2263 Summit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing