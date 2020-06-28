2263 Summit Street

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

This 6 bedroom, 4 full bathroom home has been completely remodeled!! The spacious family room features a beautiful brick fireplace & flows right into the kitchen which has been remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters, & stainless steel appliances. The original hardwoods are in great condition. The lower level is finished & includes a walk-up to the exterior for added safety. The amount of closet space in this home is unmatched with other homes in the area. The bathrooms are also updated with granite counters & ceramic tile floors. Parking out back for 6 cars. Available August 15, 2020!



1 year lease minimum. $2,800/month. $2,800 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full deposit due within 48 hours of approval.



No pets please.

