2248 Summit View Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath split level with attached garage in Worthington School District! - Very spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split-level home with a 1 car attached garage. A generous living room, dinette, and an open and functional kitchen make up the main level. The lower level is partially finished with a laundry/utility room in back. And, the upper level has all 3 bedrooms and the bathroom. There is a large patio in the back, and the lot includes a great back yard with a storage shed. This home is located in the Worthington school district and offers easy access to a variety of shopping and dining options.



Pet friendly!!!



