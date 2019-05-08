All apartments in Columbus
2248 Summit View Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2248 Summit View Road

2248 Summit View Road · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
Location

2248 Summit View Road, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2248 Summit View Road · Avail. Jul 15

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2248 Summit View Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath split level with attached garage in Worthington School District! - Very spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split-level home with a 1 car attached garage. A generous living room, dinette, and an open and functional kitchen make up the main level. The lower level is partially finished with a laundry/utility room in back. And, the upper level has all 3 bedrooms and the bathroom. There is a large patio in the back, and the lot includes a great back yard with a storage shed. This home is located in the Worthington school district and offers easy access to a variety of shopping and dining options.

Pet friendly!!!

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5756185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 Summit View Road have any available units?
2248 Summit View Road has a unit available for $1,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 Summit View Road have?
Some of 2248 Summit View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 Summit View Road currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Summit View Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Summit View Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2248 Summit View Road is pet friendly.
Does 2248 Summit View Road offer parking?
Yes, 2248 Summit View Road does offer parking.
Does 2248 Summit View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 Summit View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Summit View Road have a pool?
No, 2248 Summit View Road does not have a pool.
Does 2248 Summit View Road have accessible units?
No, 2248 Summit View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Summit View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2248 Summit View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
