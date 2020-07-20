All apartments in Columbus
2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329

2217 Hedgerow Road · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Hedgerow Road, Columbus, OH 43220
Northcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
This spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo is in the Enclave and has 1140 sq feet of living space. Each bedroom has a large walk in closet. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Nice open floor plan that includes a W/D in the unit. Water included! The deck provides a beautiful view of the green space. The basketball court, tennis court, pool and club house are at the end of the building. Convenient to 315, OSU, Riverside and downtown. reserve parking spot right in front of the door! Additional parking just across. This is a great location! This is a great place to live!! No pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 have any available units?
2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 have?
Some of 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 offers parking.
Does 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 have a pool?
Yes, 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 has a pool.
Does 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 have accessible units?
No, 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329 does not have units with dishwashers.
