2217 Hedgerow Road Columbus Oh 43220-6329

This spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo is in the Enclave and has 1140 sq feet of living space. Each bedroom has a large walk in closet. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Nice open floor plan that includes a W/D in the unit. Water included! The deck provides a beautiful view of the green space. The basketball court, tennis court, pool and club house are at the end of the building. Convenient to 315, OSU, Riverside and downtown. reserve parking spot right in front of the door! Additional parking just across. This is a great location! This is a great place to live!! No pets or smoking.