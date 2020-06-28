Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2205 Waldeck - 2205 Available 08/06/20 5 Bedroom House in North OSU! Large fenced in yard and garage! - This five bedroom house with 2 bathrooms in Northwood Park is located steps away from campus! It's got updated appliances, an in-house WASHER/DRYER, hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and a large fenced in front yard for BBQs! Not only do you have a 2-car garage, but there's more street parking available for you and all of your roommates! Contact us for more details and make an appointment to visit today.



(RLNE1857221)