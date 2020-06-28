All apartments in Columbus
2205 Waldeck

2205 Waldeck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Waldeck Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2205 Waldeck - 2205 Available 08/06/20 5 Bedroom House in North OSU! Large fenced in yard and garage! - This five bedroom house with 2 bathrooms in Northwood Park is located steps away from campus! It's got updated appliances, an in-house WASHER/DRYER, hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and a large fenced in front yard for BBQs! Not only do you have a 2-car garage, but there's more street parking available for you and all of your roommates! Contact us for more details and make an appointment to visit today.

(RLNE1857221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Waldeck have any available units?
2205 Waldeck doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Waldeck have?
Some of 2205 Waldeck's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Waldeck currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Waldeck is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Waldeck pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Waldeck is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Waldeck offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Waldeck offers parking.
Does 2205 Waldeck have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 Waldeck offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Waldeck have a pool?
No, 2205 Waldeck does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Waldeck have accessible units?
No, 2205 Waldeck does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Waldeck have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Waldeck has units with dishwashers.
