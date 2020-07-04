All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

2205 Lexington Ave

2205 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Lexington Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North End 3 Bed, 1 Bath, OWNER FINANCING....CALL FOR DETAILS 614-756-6959!! - Dont miss out on the opportunity to own a nice cape cod
**ITINs accepted**
MOVE IN READY. COMPLETELY UPDATED
Cute cape cod in a quiet, nicely maintained neighborhood.
New windows,new kitchen incl ceramic tile & cabs. New bath, new carpet throughout,new 6 pane int. doors,
Full basement for add'l space, deck & fenced back yd w/mature trees

This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!
Simply put $5,000 down and $900 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!
Priced @ $79,900

Preferred residents will have
3x monthly income
Solid rental history
Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance

(RLNE5694669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Lexington Ave have any available units?
2205 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 2205 Lexington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Lexington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 2205 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 2205 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2205 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

