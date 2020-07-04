2205 Lexington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

North End 3 Bed, 1 Bath, OWNER FINANCING....CALL FOR DETAILS 614-756-6959!! - Dont miss out on the opportunity to own a nice cape cod

**ITINs accepted**

MOVE IN READY. COMPLETELY UPDATED

Cute cape cod in a quiet, nicely maintained neighborhood.

New windows,new kitchen incl ceramic tile & cabs. New bath, new carpet throughout,new 6 pane int. doors,

Full basement for add'l space, deck & fenced back yd w/mature trees



This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!

Simply put $5,000 down and $900 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!

Priced @ $79,900



Preferred residents will have

3x monthly income

Solid rental history

Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance



