2205 Lexington Ave

Amenities
North End 3 Bed, 1 Bath, OWNER FINANCING....CALL FOR DETAILS 614-756-6959!! - Dont miss out on the opportunity to own a nice cape cod
**ITINs accepted**
MOVE IN READY. COMPLETELY UPDATED
Cute cape cod in a quiet, nicely maintained neighborhood.
New windows,new kitchen incl ceramic tile & cabs. New bath, new carpet throughout,new 6 pane int. doors,
Full basement for add'l space, deck & fenced back yd w/mature trees
This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!
Simply put $5,000 down and $900 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!
Priced @ $79,900
Preferred residents will have
3x monthly income
Solid rental history
Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance
(RLNE5694669)