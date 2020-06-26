All apartments in Columbus
204 Frebis Avenue
Last updated June 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

204 Frebis Avenue

204 Frebis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

204 Frebis Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Merion Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming house with large bedrooms and master walk-in closet. Walking distance from Fox In The Snow and other German Village amenities. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom, 2 living spaces, dining room and spacious kitchen with ample storage space. Bathroom with garden tub and stand-up shower. Exposed brick, built-in bookcases and original hardwood floors. Spacious deck/backyard area. Washer and dryer. Security system with cameras and Ring doorbell available for use. Nest thermostat. 1 car garage with 1 additional off-street parking space. $1600.00/month, $1600.00 security deposit. Utilities not included. Pets allowed with additional fees ($150 one-time pet registration fee and $25/month per pet). No smoking. Call Nicole at 614-216-6311.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Frebis Avenue have any available units?
204 Frebis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Frebis Avenue have?
Some of 204 Frebis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Frebis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 Frebis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Frebis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Frebis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 204 Frebis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 204 Frebis Avenue offers parking.
Does 204 Frebis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Frebis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Frebis Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 Frebis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 Frebis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 Frebis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Frebis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Frebis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
