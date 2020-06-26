204 Frebis Avenue

Amenities

Charming house with large bedrooms and master walk-in closet. Walking distance from Fox In The Snow and other German Village amenities. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom, 2 living spaces, dining room and spacious kitchen with ample storage space. Bathroom with garden tub and stand-up shower. Exposed brick, built-in bookcases and original hardwood floors. Spacious deck/backyard area. Washer and dryer. Security system with cameras and Ring doorbell available for use. Nest thermostat. 1 car garage with 1 additional off-street parking space. $1600.00/month, $1600.00 security deposit. Utilities not included. Pets allowed with additional fees ($150 one-time pet registration fee and $25/month per pet). No smoking. Call Nicole at 614-216-6311.