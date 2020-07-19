All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1890 Northcliff Loop North

1890 Northcliff Loop North · No Longer Available
Location

1890 Northcliff Loop North, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1890 Northcliff Loop North Available 06/28/19 1890 Northcliff Loop - NON SMOKING--Single Family Ranch 3 bedroom and 1.5 baths (full bath with shower only). Eat in kitchen with SS-electric stove / refrigerator / dishwasher and microwave hood. . Hardwood and vinyl flooring. Dining room, central air, attached 2 car garage with opener , washer-dryer hookup and unfinished basement. Pet- 20lbs, $300 dep and $15mon ($200 refundable if no pet damage and $100 nonrefundable). Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE4560496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 Northcliff Loop North have any available units?
1890 Northcliff Loop North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1890 Northcliff Loop North have?
Some of 1890 Northcliff Loop North's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 Northcliff Loop North currently offering any rent specials?
1890 Northcliff Loop North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 Northcliff Loop North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1890 Northcliff Loop North is pet friendly.
Does 1890 Northcliff Loop North offer parking?
Yes, 1890 Northcliff Loop North offers parking.
Does 1890 Northcliff Loop North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1890 Northcliff Loop North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 Northcliff Loop North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1890 Northcliff Loop North has units with dishwashers.
