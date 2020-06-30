All apartments in Columbus
1844 Willoway Circle S

1844 Willoway Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

1844 Willoway Circle South, Columbus, OH 43220
Northcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
NW condo 3 br. rec. room pool - Property Id: 164251

Available approx mid Nov. 2019
3 bedroom, 1.5 baths...
..kitchen with eating space(has stove, ref, and d/w)lots of cabinets and counter space etc..pantry space. 2 in. white wood plantation blinds!!.
,large living room, lovely hardwood floors and kitchen. overlooks. enclosed patio. finished basement with storage and washer/dryer hook up. A/C. designated parking. steps from the POOL..and clubhouse.
Located in Hendereed Village. off Henderson Rd. between Reed and Gettysburg.In the North Crest neighborhood.
great location for everything.and is on the bus line.
This is an end unit...
Pet friendly
TWO (2) YEAR LEASE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164251
Property Id 164251

(RLNE5367851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Willoway Circle S have any available units?
1844 Willoway Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 Willoway Circle S have?
Some of 1844 Willoway Circle S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Willoway Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Willoway Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Willoway Circle S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 Willoway Circle S is pet friendly.
Does 1844 Willoway Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 1844 Willoway Circle S offers parking.
Does 1844 Willoway Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 Willoway Circle S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Willoway Circle S have a pool?
Yes, 1844 Willoway Circle S has a pool.
Does 1844 Willoway Circle S have accessible units?
No, 1844 Willoway Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Willoway Circle S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 Willoway Circle S has units with dishwashers.

