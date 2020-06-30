1824 E Rich Street

Amenities

Please contact by email only. Ready to move in!!! Fresh paint, floors just refinished. White cabinets and doors. Bring you're own appliances. Double lot (huge yard). Tile bath and more. Please note qualifications below: Pets MAY be permitted at additional $250 pet fee & $25 per month pet rent. Must be able to move in within 30 days max. MUST have first month's rent & deposit upon lease signing. Household income MUST equal 3 times the monthly rent. Job time of at least 1 year or similar field of 2 years. No evictions, landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices within last 3 years. No felonies or Section 8 accepted.