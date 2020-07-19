All apartments in Columbus
1818 Newfield Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1818 Newfield Road

1818 Newfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Newfield Road, Columbus, OH 43209
Berwick

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Charming 3-bedroom, 2 full bath home now available. The cook-friendly kitchen features black and stainless steel appliances, good counter space, plus upgraded counter tops and cabinets! Outside, you will find a fully-fenced yard spacious enough for children and pets to run. The large living area features natural lighting, and access to the three bedrooms and full baths. Plush carpeting and tile throughout! The huge master suite has two walk-in closets, and its own full bath. Come see this home for yourself, today!

COME MAKE THIS YOUR HOME TODAY!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Newfield Road have any available units?
1818 Newfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Newfield Road have?
Some of 1818 Newfield Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Newfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Newfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Newfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 Newfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 1818 Newfield Road offer parking?
No, 1818 Newfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 1818 Newfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Newfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Newfield Road have a pool?
No, 1818 Newfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Newfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1818 Newfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Newfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 Newfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
