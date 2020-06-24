181 Sunset Cove

Amenities

Highly desirable condo in Cove At Olentangy Pointe community offers a beautiful updated kitchen with white hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of storage. Large living room that exits to a patio that overlooks a serene green space and backs to the river. Two large bedrooms have with suite full bathrooms with granite tops and walk-in closets. Perfect location close to retail, OSU and Clintonville. A one car garage included with a designated parking space . Additional amenities includes, fitness center and pool and access to the bike path. This is a fantastic property. A must see!!!