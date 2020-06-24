All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 181 Sunset Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
181 Sunset Cove
Last updated March 25 2019 at 7:05 AM

181 Sunset Cove

181 Sunset Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

181 Sunset Cove, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Highly desirable condo in Cove At Olentangy Pointe community offers a beautiful updated kitchen with white hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of storage. Large living room that exits to a patio that overlooks a serene green space and backs to the river. Two large bedrooms have with suite full bathrooms with granite tops and walk-in closets. Perfect location close to retail, OSU and Clintonville. A one car garage included with a designated parking space . Additional amenities includes, fitness center and pool and access to the bike path. This is a fantastic property. A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Sunset Cove have any available units?
181 Sunset Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Sunset Cove have?
Some of 181 Sunset Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Sunset Cove currently offering any rent specials?
181 Sunset Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Sunset Cove pet-friendly?
No, 181 Sunset Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 181 Sunset Cove offer parking?
Yes, 181 Sunset Cove offers parking.
Does 181 Sunset Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Sunset Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Sunset Cove have a pool?
Yes, 181 Sunset Cove has a pool.
Does 181 Sunset Cove have accessible units?
No, 181 Sunset Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Sunset Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Sunset Cove has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing