Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

171 E Northwood Ave Available 07/26/20 Beautiful 6 Bedroom House on Northeast OSU Campus! - Totally renovated house on Northeast Campus, this house is perfect for those tenants that want to be just outside the hustle and bustle of campus, yet close enough to walk! Fully equipped with two full bathrooms, six bedrooms including a third floor loft and a recently renovated kitchen, this house will not last on the market for long. Hurry and call us today!



