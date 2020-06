Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New 2BR | Fenced in Yard | Pet Friendly | Garage Available - ***January Rent Special** Newly renovated with open floor plan! Exposed brick, hardwood floors, and high end finishes - this home is a must see! Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances, floating shelves and plenty of storage. Fenced in backyard and garage parking available for an additional fee. Ask your showing agent about a great Rent Special.



(RLNE5031093)