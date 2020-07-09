All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

Location

167 East Oakland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Northwood Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
167 E Oakland Ave A Available 07/17/20 Huge Renovated Northeast OSU Campus House! - Large brick house is perfect for anyone looking to be north east of campus in a newly renovated home. The furnace was recently updated .The house features six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Hurry this beauty will not last!

(RLNE1857204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 E Oakland Avenue have any available units?
167 E Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 E Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 167 E Oakland Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 E Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
167 E Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 E Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 E Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 167 E Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 167 E Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 167 E Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 E Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 E Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 167 E Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 167 E Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 167 E Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 167 E Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 E Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

