Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking garage

Downtown Luxury Rental Property Available! Beautiful and modern high rise condo in the Waterford Condominiums! Dedicated covered parking space in gated garage. (included in rent)24/7 Front Desk SecurityOne bedroom, One BathIn unit washer/dryerFitness CenterParty Room (nominal fee)Across the street from Bicentennial ParkThere is also an option for condo to come furnished and with all utilities paid at a higher price. Ask agent for details.