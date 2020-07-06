146 E. Woodrow Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Single Family 4 bed / 1.5 bath (Renovated) - Gorgeous interior, Spacious bedrooms, and a private backyard are some of the features of this 1,600 sqft home. Just south of German and Merion Village in the upcoming neighborhood of Hungarian Village. Property is currently under renovations however is available for tour.



Visit www.ChathamandPark.com to view other available properties.



**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process, we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (614) 537-7519.



(RLNE5294780)