1435 Carylake Circle Available 04/15/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom condo for rent in Lakes of Polaris! - This amazing first floor condo is incredibly open. Boasting 1,500 square feet of beautifully designed living space. Located in the Lakes at Polaris, the location just off Gemini Place and Polaris Parkway is absolutely ideal and in Olentangy School district! Two large bedrooms plus a bonus room that would make for a perfect in home office or den. High end finishes are sure to impress including fully upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, rich mahogany cabinets, large reach-in pantry, and a huge eat-in area with dual large windows for incredible natural light. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, oversized vanity with double sinks, shower and separate commode area. Large laundry with w/d included. Private screened in patio is perfect for enjoying leisure time. Excellent location close to restaurants and shopping, community features include clubhouse, pool, fitness, lawn care, snow removal and more!



Features:



- 2 car garage

- Washer/Dryer included

- Stainless Steal Appliances

- Screened in Patio

- Dual Sink Vanity

- Pet friendly



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



