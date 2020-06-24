All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1435 Carylake Circle

1435 Carylake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Carylake Cir, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This amazing first floor condo is incredibly open. Boasting 1,500 square feet of beautifully designed living space. Located in the Lakes at Polaris, the location just off Gemini Place and Polaris Parkway is absolutely ideal and in Olentangy School district! Two large bedrooms plus a bonus room that would make for a perfect in home office or den. High end finishes are sure to impress including fully upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, rich mahogany cabinets, large reach-in pantry, and a huge eat-in area with dual large windows for incredible natural light. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, oversized vanity with double sinks, shower and separate commode area. Large laundry with w/d included. Private screened in patio is perfect for enjoying leisure time. Excellent location close to restaurants and shopping, community features include clubhouse, pool, fitness, lawn care, snow removal and more!

Features:

- 2 car garage
- Washer/Dryer included
- Stainless Steal Appliances
- Screened in Patio
- Dual Sink Vanity
- Pet friendly

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Virtual Tour:https://youtu.be/v6ddv0xLKK8

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE3555902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Carylake Circle have any available units?
1435 Carylake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Carylake Circle have?
Some of 1435 Carylake Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Carylake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Carylake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Carylake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Carylake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Carylake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Carylake Circle offers parking.
Does 1435 Carylake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 Carylake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Carylake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1435 Carylake Circle has a pool.
Does 1435 Carylake Circle have accessible units?
No, 1435 Carylake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Carylake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Carylake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
