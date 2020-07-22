1396 N High Street

Amenities

STUDIO at Uncommon Columbus

N High Street

(New apartments across from Campus Kroger at Euclid& High)



OSU law student graduating in December looking for someone to take over my lease for luxury apartment STUDIO at Uncommon Columbus.

-We will both sign a RE-LET agreement and the apartment lease will be transferred into your name and you will pay rent to Uncommon directly.



Lease Term start date: *preferably starting 01/01/2020 but can be sooner

Monthly Rent:

Monthly Parking Rent:

Lease Term Ending Date: 07/31/2020

I will split the relet fee (total: with you down the middle

* Comes with 50 SMART TV

*FULLY FURNISHED

*washer/ dryer in unit

*FREE WIFI/CABLE (only utility you pay is electric)

* cats/ dogs allowed

* Parking garage under building

* Doorman security thurs- sat

* Pool/ hot tub

* Gym/ tanning

* 2 Rooftop courtyards

*business center with computers/ printer/ private study rooms



Feel free to email me