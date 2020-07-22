1396 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207 Merion Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
doorman
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
STUDIO at Uncommon Columbus N High Street (New apartments across from Campus Kroger at Euclid& High)
OSU law student graduating in December looking for someone to take over my lease for luxury apartment STUDIO at Uncommon Columbus. -We will both sign a RE-LET agreement and the apartment lease will be transferred into your name and you will pay rent to Uncommon directly.
Lease Term start date: *preferably starting 01/01/2020 but can be sooner Monthly Rent: Monthly Parking Rent: Lease Term Ending Date: 07/31/2020 I will split the relet fee (total: with you down the middle * Comes with 50 SMART TV *FULLY FURNISHED *washer/ dryer in unit *FREE WIFI/CABLE (only utility you pay is electric) * cats/ dogs allowed * Parking garage under building * Doorman security thurs- sat * Pool/ hot tub * Gym/ tanning * 2 Rooftop courtyards *business center with computers/ printer/ private study rooms
Feel free to email me
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1396 N High Street have any available units?
1396 N High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1396 N High Street have?
Some of 1396 N High Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 N High Street currently offering any rent specials?
1396 N High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.