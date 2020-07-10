All apartments in Columbus
1355 Southport Drive

1355 Southport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1355 Southport Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
Sycamore Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! This spacious ranch on half acre lot offers hard-to-find one story living on a quiet street. The beautiful slate tile foyer invites you in to this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a lovely formal living room featuring a wood-burning stone fireplace. Dining room with red oak hardwood floors. You will enjoy the classic eat-in kitchen with Corian counter tops and birch cabinetry. Kitchen is equipped with new electric stove top and oven, refrigerator and a dishwasher. The full basement is perfect for entertaining, finished rec room with brick & slate wood-burning fireplace, 70'' screen projector with DVD (can be hooked into cable also) and refrigerator. This home also features a screened in porch, paver patio, storage shed, washer/dryer, treadmill and 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Southport Drive have any available units?
1355 Southport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 Southport Drive have?
Some of 1355 Southport Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Southport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Southport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Southport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1355 Southport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1355 Southport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1355 Southport Drive offers parking.
Does 1355 Southport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 Southport Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Southport Drive have a pool?
No, 1355 Southport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Southport Drive have accessible units?
No, 1355 Southport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Southport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 Southport Drive has units with dishwashers.

