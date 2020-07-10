1355 Southport Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This spacious ranch on half acre lot offers hard-to-find one story living on a quiet street. The beautiful slate tile foyer invites you in to this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a lovely formal living room featuring a wood-burning stone fireplace. Dining room with red oak hardwood floors. You will enjoy the classic eat-in kitchen with Corian counter tops and birch cabinetry. Kitchen is equipped with new electric stove top and oven, refrigerator and a dishwasher. The full basement is perfect for entertaining, finished rec room with brick & slate wood-burning fireplace, 70'' screen projector with DVD (can be hooked into cable also) and refrigerator. This home also features a screened in porch, paver patio, storage shed, washer/dryer, treadmill and 2 car attached garage.