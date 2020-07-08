All apartments in Columbus
1344 Genessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Genessee Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom HOUSE - Welcome to 1344 Genessee Ave. this is a two bedroom house for rent. Renting for $895 and ready for move in! It has been renovated! Nice refinished hard wood flooring. Nice, full basement with a bonus room! Kitchen has been remodeled. Tenants must supply appliances (currently has a fridge that can stay but is not covered in lease) Security deposit is same as rent. Call Bailey for a showing today!!

Call Bailey 614-949-3624

No section 8/third party pay
No felonies
No evictions in the past 5 years
Max of 2 pets, must be under 35lbs

(RLNE5767579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Genessee Ave. have any available units?
1344 Genessee Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 Genessee Ave. have?
Some of 1344 Genessee Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Genessee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Genessee Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Genessee Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Genessee Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Genessee Ave. offer parking?
No, 1344 Genessee Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1344 Genessee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Genessee Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Genessee Ave. have a pool?
No, 1344 Genessee Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Genessee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1344 Genessee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Genessee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Genessee Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

