Two bedroom HOUSE - Welcome to 1344 Genessee Ave. this is a two bedroom house for rent. Renting for $895 and ready for move in! It has been renovated! Nice refinished hard wood flooring. Nice, full basement with a bonus room! Kitchen has been remodeled. Tenants must supply appliances (currently has a fridge that can stay but is not covered in lease) Security deposit is same as rent. Call Bailey for a showing today!!



Call Bailey 614-949-3624



No section 8/third party pay

No felonies

No evictions in the past 5 years

Max of 2 pets, must be under 35lbs



