All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1294 Maize Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1294 Maize Court
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:00 PM

1294 Maize Court

1294 Maize Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1294 Maize Court, Columbus, OH 43229
Woodward Park

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
situated nearby Downtown, Airport, major Highway shopping complex and close to OSU. I got lots of updates to offer; Newer roof 2017, new windows 2018,new carpet 2019. lovely family room, recently painted the house. Lower level has custom bar and 3 seasons room. you definitely love it. Over-size 2 car garage. Spacious yard.
situated nearby Downtown, Airport, major Highway shopping complex and close to OSU. I got lots of updates to offer; Newer roof 2017, new windows 2018,new carpet 2019. lovely family room, recently painted the house. Lower level has custom bar and 3 seasons room. you definitely love it. Over-size 2 car garage. Spacious yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1294 Maize Court have any available units?
1294 Maize Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1294 Maize Court currently offering any rent specials?
1294 Maize Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1294 Maize Court pet-friendly?
No, 1294 Maize Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1294 Maize Court offer parking?
Yes, 1294 Maize Court offers parking.
Does 1294 Maize Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1294 Maize Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1294 Maize Court have a pool?
No, 1294 Maize Court does not have a pool.
Does 1294 Maize Court have accessible units?
No, 1294 Maize Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1294 Maize Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1294 Maize Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1294 Maize Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1294 Maize Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing