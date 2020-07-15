All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:49 PM

1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216

1286 Hunter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1286 Hunter Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This newly remodeled 1 BR 1BA apartment is absolutely beautiful! Brand new kitchen and bath with high end finishes. Trendy lighting and hardwood floors. Cute backyard with a nice deck for cookouts. Lovely dining area and a large living room makes this plenty spacious enough for a couple. The unfinished basement is perfect for storage and incudes a washer and dryer for your use. Walk to just about everything! No need to Uber! See this charming apartment soon before it is gone! No smoking or pets. Permit parking on street. (additional cabinets being installed by back door for pantry area.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 have any available units?
1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 have?
Some of 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 currently offering any rent specials?
1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 is pet friendly.
Does 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 offer parking?
No, 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 does not offer parking.
Does 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 have a pool?
No, 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 does not have a pool.
Does 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 have accessible units?
No, 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 does not have accessible units.
Does 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing