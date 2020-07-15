1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

This newly remodeled 1 BR 1BA apartment is absolutely beautiful! Brand new kitchen and bath with high end finishes. Trendy lighting and hardwood floors. Cute backyard with a nice deck for cookouts. Lovely dining area and a large living room makes this plenty spacious enough for a couple. The unfinished basement is perfect for storage and incudes a washer and dryer for your use. Walk to just about everything! No need to Uber! See this charming apartment soon before it is gone! No smoking or pets. Permit parking on street. (additional cabinets being installed by back door for pantry area.)