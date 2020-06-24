All apartments in Columbus
1255 Eastwood Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 2:53 PM

1255 Eastwood Avenue

1255 Eastwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Eastwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent the left side of this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful laminate floors with freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features new cabinets and white appliances, gas range. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light. Washer & dryer hookup in unfinished basement. Off-street parking space for your car behind the fully fenced shared back yard.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Eastwood Avenue have any available units?
1255 Eastwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1255 Eastwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Eastwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Eastwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Eastwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1255 Eastwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1255 Eastwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1255 Eastwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Eastwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Eastwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1255 Eastwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Eastwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1255 Eastwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Eastwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Eastwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Eastwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Eastwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
