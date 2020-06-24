1255 Eastwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Rent the left side of this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful laminate floors with freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features new cabinets and white appliances, gas range. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light. Washer & dryer hookup in unfinished basement. Off-street parking space for your car behind the fully fenced shared back yard.

Contact us to schedule a showing.