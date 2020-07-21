All apartments in Columbus
Last updated December 17 2019

1254 E. 23rd Avenue

1254 Twenty-Third Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1254 Twenty-Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Duplex - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex offers first floor Living room with decorative fireplace and mantle with hardwood flooring, Kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator , Carpeted formal dining room that can also be used as a second living space, office, playroom, the options are endless. Back yard leads out from the kitchen. The second floor offers carpeting on the stairs, 2 bedrooms with large closets and hardwood flooring. Long hallway with bathroom at one end.

The Ohio State Fairgrounds
Historical Society
MAPFRE Stadium
minutes from Downtown Columbus
Shopping
Restaurants

Small dogs only with monthly fee

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/qyBvcCErj1Y

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Virtual Tour https://https://youtu.be/whrXEpddoOo

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5402539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 E. 23rd Avenue have any available units?
1254 E. 23rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 E. 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 1254 E. 23rd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 E. 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1254 E. 23rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 E. 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1254 E. 23rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1254 E. 23rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1254 E. 23rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1254 E. 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 E. 23rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 E. 23rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1254 E. 23rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1254 E. 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1254 E. 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 E. 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 E. 23rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
