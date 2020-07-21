1254 E. 23rd Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Duplex - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex offers first floor Living room with decorative fireplace and mantle with hardwood flooring, Kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator , Carpeted formal dining room that can also be used as a second living space, office, playroom, the options are endless. Back yard leads out from the kitchen. The second floor offers carpeting on the stairs, 2 bedrooms with large closets and hardwood flooring. Long hallway with bathroom at one end.



The Ohio State Fairgrounds

Historical Society

MAPFRE Stadium

minutes from Downtown Columbus

Shopping

Restaurants



Small dogs only with monthly fee



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/qyBvcCErj1Y



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Virtual Tour https://https://youtu.be/whrXEpddoOo



No Cats Allowed



