1237 Weybridge Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 08/01/20 A nice condo unit near everything - Property Id: 87901



You will love this beautifully updated 2 story condo unit. Great family neighborhood. Location has excellent shopping and dining. Close to 315, OSU, Upper Arlington, Hospitals and more. This home boasts 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths (plus 1 full bath in the basement), a finished basement for storage and two assigned parking spaces. Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove are provided. Washer and dryer are almost new and ready for use in the basement. Ready to move in. Just a few minutes' walk to Bus #1 going to OSU campus. Off street assigned parking. Central-air conditioning. Gas heat. Tenants pay gas, electricity, water/sewer bills. Landlord pays trash, lawn care, snow removal and other HOA fees. Applicants background and credit will be checked.

No Dogs Allowed



