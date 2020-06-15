All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 25 2020

1237 Weybridge Road

1237 Weybridge Road · (925) 474-7618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1237 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH 43220
Governours Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/20 A nice condo unit near everything - Property Id: 87901

You will love this beautifully updated 2 story condo unit. Great family neighborhood. Location has excellent shopping and dining. Close to 315, OSU, Upper Arlington, Hospitals and more. This home boasts 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths (plus 1 full bath in the basement), a finished basement for storage and two assigned parking spaces. Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove are provided. Washer and dryer are almost new and ready for use in the basement. Ready to move in. Just a few minutes' walk to Bus #1 going to OSU campus. Off street assigned parking. Central-air conditioning. Gas heat. Tenants pay gas, electricity, water/sewer bills. Landlord pays trash, lawn care, snow removal and other HOA fees. Applicants background and credit will be checked.
Property Id 87901

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5882789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Weybridge Road have any available units?
1237 Weybridge Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 Weybridge Road have?
Some of 1237 Weybridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Weybridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Weybridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Weybridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 Weybridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1237 Weybridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Weybridge Road offers parking.
Does 1237 Weybridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 Weybridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Weybridge Road have a pool?
No, 1237 Weybridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Weybridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1237 Weybridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Weybridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Weybridge Road has units with dishwashers.
