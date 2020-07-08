All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
115 W 10th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
115 W 10th Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

115 W 10th Avenue

115 West Tenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 West Tenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
115 W 10th Available 07/17/20 Huge House Close to OSU Southwest/Medical Campus, recently updated! - Huge brick house features 7-8 bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances, including built in microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Original character and beautiful woodwork remains.

Located in the heart of south campus, this house includes a front and backyard, front porch, plenty of charm, a free W/D inside the house and much more!

(RLNE1857071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 115 W 10th Avenue have any available units?
115 W 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 W 10th Avenue have?
Some of 115 W 10th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 W 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 W 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 W 10th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 115 W 10th Avenue offer parking?
No, 115 W 10th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 115 W 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 W 10th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 W 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 W 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 W 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 W 10th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing