115 W 10th Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

115 W 10th Available 07/17/20 Huge House Close to OSU Southwest/Medical Campus, recently updated! - Huge brick house features 7-8 bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances, including built in microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Original character and beautiful woodwork remains.



Located in the heart of south campus, this house includes a front and backyard, front porch, plenty of charm, a free W/D inside the house and much more!



(RLNE1857071)