115 W 10th Avenue.

Amenities
115 W 10th Available 07/17/20 Huge House Close to OSU Southwest/Medical Campus, recently updated! - Huge brick house features 7-8 bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances, including built in microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Original character and beautiful woodwork remains.
Located in the heart of south campus, this house includes a front and backyard, front porch, plenty of charm, a free W/D inside the house and much more!
(RLNE1857071)