103 W 2nd Ave Available 07/16/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Single Family House in Victorian Village/Short North with fenced in yard! - Four bedroom single family house located in the Victorian Village less than a block from high street and just minutes from downtown or OSU campus. This house is equipped with hardwood floors and recently remodeled master bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including stove/oven, dishwasher, built in microwave and refrigerator. Off-street parking available. Washer and dryer included. There is also a porch and fenced in back yard!



(RLNE2034808)