Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

103 W 2nd

103 West Second Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

103 West Second Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
103 W 2nd Ave Available 07/16/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Single Family House in Victorian Village/Short North with fenced in yard! - Four bedroom single family house located in the Victorian Village less than a block from high street and just minutes from downtown or OSU campus. This house is equipped with hardwood floors and recently remodeled master bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including stove/oven, dishwasher, built in microwave and refrigerator. Off-street parking available. Washer and dryer included. There is also a porch and fenced in back yard!

(RLNE2034808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

