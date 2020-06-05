1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560

Amenities

This 2 BR, 1.5 bath condo has newer HVAC and some new windows for energy efficiency. The all white, eat in kitchen features updated tile counters. Spacious living room has an opening to the kitchen that is great for entertaining. The finished lower level has the half bath and would be perfect for a TV room or home office. Plenty of storage and washer and dryer hook up too. This condo includes a large enclosed patio that backs to green space and a wooded area. Located off of Kenny Rd near Henderson, this unit is convenient to OSU, Riverside and downtown. Looking for a 16 month or longer lease if possible. Pool and tennis courts for your enjoyment. No pets or smoking.