Columbus, OH
1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:35 PM

1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560

1022 Galliton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Galliton Court, Columbus, OH 43220
Governours Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This 2 BR, 1.5 bath condo has newer HVAC and some new windows for energy efficiency. The all white, eat in kitchen features updated tile counters. Spacious living room has an opening to the kitchen that is great for entertaining. The finished lower level has the half bath and would be perfect for a TV room or home office. Plenty of storage and washer and dryer hook up too. This condo includes a large enclosed patio that backs to green space and a wooded area. Located off of Kenny Rd near Henderson, this unit is convenient to OSU, Riverside and downtown. Looking for a 16 month or longer lease if possible. Pool and tennis courts for your enjoyment. No pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 have any available units?
1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 have?
Some of 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 offer parking?
No, 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 have a pool?
Yes, 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 has a pool.
Does 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 have accessible units?
No, 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Galliton Court Columbus Oh 43220-3560 does not have units with dishwashers.

