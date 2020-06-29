All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 102 E 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
102 E 3rd Avenue
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

102 E 3rd Avenue

102 East Third Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Italian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

102 East Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Italian Village home offering the perfect blend of old & new with sophisticated charm & updated finishes. First floor boasts beautiful original hardwood floors & woodwork, two staircases, decorative fireplaces & gorgeous light fixtures, built-in's, large living spaces, eat-in kitchen with island, maple cabinets & half bath. Private fenced yard perfect for entertaining & plenty of space to build a garage or carriage house. Second floor boasts 3 large bedrooms including owner's suite with private full bath, 2nd floor laundry, second full bathroom with claw foot tub, hallway has room for office set-up or reading nook. Amazing location steps away from all the Short North has to offer! Washer/Dryer and off street parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E 3rd Avenue have any available units?
102 E 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 E 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 102 E 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 E 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 102 E 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 102 E 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 102 E 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 102 E 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 E 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 102 E 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102 E 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 E 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 E 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing