102 E 3rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Italian Village home offering the perfect blend of old & new with sophisticated charm & updated finishes. First floor boasts beautiful original hardwood floors & woodwork, two staircases, decorative fireplaces & gorgeous light fixtures, built-in's, large living spaces, eat-in kitchen with island, maple cabinets & half bath. Private fenced yard perfect for entertaining & plenty of space to build a garage or carriage house. Second floor boasts 3 large bedrooms including owner's suite with private full bath, 2nd floor laundry, second full bathroom with claw foot tub, hallway has room for office set-up or reading nook. Amazing location steps away from all the Short North has to offer! Washer/Dryer and off street parking!