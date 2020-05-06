All apartments in Columbus
1005 East Livingston Avenue
1005 East Livingston Avenue

1005 East Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1005 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Southern Orchards

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Colorful landscaping greets you in front of this beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath home while offstreet parking is provided in the back. Freshly laid vinyl plank flooring covers the first floor, illuminated by ample lighting provided by the numerous windows. High ceilings create a much larger living space that you are sure to love! The kitchen hosts a fantastic countertop set with a double well sink while the new gas stove and refrigerator sit on the opposite wall. A beautiful bathroom resides on the second floor, complete with a new tub/shower and sink. Three carpeted bedrooms sit on the second floor as well, with newly installed windows. There is even a third floor with 2 fantastic nooks for an office or study. The basement has washer and dryer hook up as well as plenty of storage space and then some. This large house even has central air to keep you living comfortably. All of this while being within walking distance to the library and Livingston Elementary School, and a short trip to I70/I71.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 East Livingston Avenue have any available units?
1005 East Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 East Livingston Avenue have?
Some of 1005 East Livingston Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 East Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1005 East Livingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 East Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 East Livingston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1005 East Livingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1005 East Livingston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1005 East Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 East Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 East Livingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1005 East Livingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1005 East Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1005 East Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 East Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 East Livingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
