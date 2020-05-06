1005 East Livingston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Colorful landscaping greets you in front of this beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath home while offstreet parking is provided in the back. Freshly laid vinyl plank flooring covers the first floor, illuminated by ample lighting provided by the numerous windows. High ceilings create a much larger living space that you are sure to love! The kitchen hosts a fantastic countertop set with a double well sink while the new gas stove and refrigerator sit on the opposite wall. A beautiful bathroom resides on the second floor, complete with a new tub/shower and sink. Three carpeted bedrooms sit on the second floor as well, with newly installed windows. There is even a third floor with 2 fantastic nooks for an office or study. The basement has washer and dryer hook up as well as plenty of storage space and then some. This large house even has central air to keep you living comfortably. All of this while being within walking distance to the library and Livingston Elementary School, and a short trip to I70/I71.



