Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level. Featuring Mid-century architecture, modern design and the city’s only rooftop pool and open air courtyard, you’ll see and experience Cleveland city living like never before. Step out from this exclusive apartment community to nearby entertainment districts including East 4th Street, Playhouse Square, Progressive Field, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the lakefront—or stay in and enjoy countless amenities including a tennis court, shuffle board, fitness center and dog park. For tastefully-designed living spaces and breathtaking city views in the heart of downtown, why not start at the top? Welcome to The Luckman.