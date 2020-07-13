All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like Shaker House & Cormere Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Shaker House & Cormere Apartments

12931 Shaker Blvd · (216) 208-6253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Special- 50% off Second Month of apartment rent , additional discounts for Leases to expire 3-31-22 or later.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Buckeye - Shaker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120
Buckeye - Shaker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit ST106 · Avail. now

$694

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit SH514 · Avail. now

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit ST407 · Avail. Aug 15

$724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit ST701 · Avail. now

$839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit ST403 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shaker House & Cormere Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
24hr gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
furnished
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
e-payments
internet access
smoke-free community
trash valet
The Premier Location!
If you are looking for a place to call home with the best location in the city you will find it at Shaker House - Shaker Town House & Cormere Apartments.
Quiet living located in the heart of greater Shaker Square, Shaker House Apartments is only minutes from University Circle, the Cleveland Clinic, Case Western Reserve University and downtown Cleveland. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and RTA, Cleveland's rapid transit system, operating from downtown to the eastern suburbs and to Hopkins International Airport. Experience sidewalk cafes, street fairs, concerts and special events on The Square, just steps outside your front door.
These charming mid 1900s buildings nestled in this designated local historic district provide a unique living experience while still capturing the essence of contemporary living. These apartment homes on the northwest corner of Shaker Square have distinct architectural details such as: beautiful herringbone hardwood flooring, pictur

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shaker House & Cormere Apartments have any available units?
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments has 9 units available starting at $694 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Shaker House & Cormere Apartments have?
Some of Shaker House & Cormere Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shaker House & Cormere Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Special- 50% off Second Month of apartment rent , additional discounts for Leases to expire 3-31-22 or later.
Is Shaker House & Cormere Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Shaker House & Cormere Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Shaker House & Cormere Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Shaker House & Cormere Apartments offers parking.
Does Shaker House & Cormere Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shaker House & Cormere Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shaker House & Cormere Apartments have a pool?
No, Shaker House & Cormere Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Shaker House & Cormere Apartments have accessible units?
No, Shaker House & Cormere Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Shaker House & Cormere Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Shaker House & Cormere Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Shaker House & Cormere Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44112
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court
Cleveland, OH 44113
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity