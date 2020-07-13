Shaker House & Cormere Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator furnished bathtub ceiling fan oven Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed e-payments internet access smoke-free community trash valet

The Premier Location!

If you are looking for a place to call home with the best location in the city you will find it at Shaker House - Shaker Town House & Cormere Apartments.

Quiet living located in the heart of greater Shaker Square, Shaker House Apartments is only minutes from University Circle, the Cleveland Clinic, Case Western Reserve University and downtown Cleveland. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and RTA, Cleveland's rapid transit system, operating from downtown to the eastern suburbs and to Hopkins International Airport. Experience sidewalk cafes, street fairs, concerts and special events on The Square, just steps outside your front door.

These charming mid 1900s buildings nestled in this designated local historic district provide a unique living experience while still capturing the essence of contemporary living. These apartment homes on the northwest corner of Shaker Square have distinct architectural details such as: beautiful herringbone hardwood flooring, pictur