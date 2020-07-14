Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

9109 Connecticut Ave (UP), Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath unit of a 2 family home!



$700 rent / $700 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1 pet 15-20 lbs OK

CMHA OK With 2 or 3 bedroom voucher

NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This incredibly spacious up unit of a 2 family home won't last! The unit offers a large formal living with plenty of windows for natural light to shine in! The eat-in kitchen has plenty of counter & cabinet space & a stove/fridge for the resident to utilize. The 2 spacious bedrooms offer ample closet space & warm carpeting. The full bath has tub/shower combo & a vanity. There also is a front balcony for you to enjoy. The basement is a shared/common area but offers some additional storage space and washer/dryer hookups. 1 car garage space/1 off street parking space & a large front porch for you to enjoy!



Resident pays gas/electric utilities and is responsible for snow removal. Serious inquiries only