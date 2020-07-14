All apartments in Cleveland
9109 Connecticut Ave

9109 Connecticut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9109 Connecticut Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105
South Broadway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
9109 Connecticut Ave (UP), Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath unit of a 2 family home!

$700 rent / $700 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1 pet 15-20 lbs OK
CMHA OK With 2 or 3 bedroom voucher
NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This incredibly spacious up unit of a 2 family home won't last! The unit offers a large formal living with plenty of windows for natural light to shine in! The eat-in kitchen has plenty of counter & cabinet space & a stove/fridge for the resident to utilize. The 2 spacious bedrooms offer ample closet space & warm carpeting. The full bath has tub/shower combo & a vanity. There also is a front balcony for you to enjoy. The basement is a shared/common area but offers some additional storage space and washer/dryer hookups. 1 car garage space/1 off street parking space & a large front porch for you to enjoy!

Resident pays gas/electric utilities and is responsible for snow removal. Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 Connecticut Ave have any available units?
9109 Connecticut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 9109 Connecticut Ave have?
Some of 9109 Connecticut Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 Connecticut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9109 Connecticut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 Connecticut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9109 Connecticut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9109 Connecticut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9109 Connecticut Ave offers parking.
Does 9109 Connecticut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9109 Connecticut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 Connecticut Ave have a pool?
No, 9109 Connecticut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9109 Connecticut Ave have accessible units?
No, 9109 Connecticut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 Connecticut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9109 Connecticut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
