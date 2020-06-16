840 East 156th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, and spacious living room. Fresh paint make this home feel 'like new!'. Eat-in kitchen makes it a breeze to prepare meals ... but if you care to - you are seconds away from some of the sweetest eateries in the neighborhood! Convenient location close to East 185th St, Lakeshore, Waterloo... a few blocks from Lake Erie and the Collinwood Rec Center! Public transportation and highway access are seconds away. Call today for a Showing!