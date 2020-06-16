All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 840 East 156th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
840 East 156th St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:11 AM

840 East 156th St

840 East 156th Street · (330) 686-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

840 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH 44110
South Collinwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, and spacious living room. Fresh paint make this home feel 'like new!'. Eat-in kitchen makes it a breeze to prepare meals ... but if you care to - you are seconds away from some of the sweetest eateries in the neighborhood! Convenient location close to East 185th St, Lakeshore, Waterloo... a few blocks from Lake Erie and the Collinwood Rec Center! Public transportation and highway access are seconds away. Call today for a Showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 East 156th St have any available units?
840 East 156th St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 840 East 156th St currently offering any rent specials?
840 East 156th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 East 156th St pet-friendly?
No, 840 East 156th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 840 East 156th St offer parking?
No, 840 East 156th St does not offer parking.
Does 840 East 156th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 East 156th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 East 156th St have a pool?
No, 840 East 156th St does not have a pool.
Does 840 East 156th St have accessible units?
No, 840 East 156th St does not have accessible units.
Does 840 East 156th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 East 156th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 East 156th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 East 156th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 840 East 156th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44112
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity