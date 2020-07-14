All apartments in Cleveland
8008 Spafford Rd
8008 Spafford Rd

8008 Spafford Road · (512) 494-1111
Location

8008 Spafford Road, Cleveland, OH 44105
South Broadway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8008 Spafford Rd · Avail. now

$700

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - 8008 Spafford Rd Cleveland, OH 44105 FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT

0.13 acres of land and a house 1,496 sq ft for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $2000, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

The price is $20,000 and your payments will be about $600.a month. You will be the deeded owner.

Eric & Nicole agentbarbee@gmail.com 216-403-8839

Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.

(RLNE3205705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Spafford Rd have any available units?
8008 Spafford Rd has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
Is 8008 Spafford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Spafford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Spafford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8008 Spafford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 8008 Spafford Rd offer parking?
No, 8008 Spafford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8008 Spafford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Spafford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Spafford Rd have a pool?
No, 8008 Spafford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Spafford Rd have accessible units?
No, 8008 Spafford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Spafford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 Spafford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8008 Spafford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8008 Spafford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
