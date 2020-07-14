Amenities

OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - 8008 Spafford Rd Cleveland, OH 44105 FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT



0.13 acres of land and a house 1,496 sq ft for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $2000, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.



The price is $20,000 and your payments will be about $600.a month. You will be the deeded owner.



Eric & Nicole agentbarbee@gmail.com 216-403-8839



Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.



(RLNE3205705)