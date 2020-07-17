711 University Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Cleveland. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, rooftop deck with fire pit, propane grill, natural gas fireplace, extra large master shower, and two closets in master bedroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,200/month rent. $3,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jason at 216-225-7054 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.