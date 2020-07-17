All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:05 AM

711 University Road

711 University Rd · (216) 225-7054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 University Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Tremont Townhouse · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Cleveland. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, rooftop deck with fire pit, propane grill, natural gas fireplace, extra large master shower, and two closets in master bedroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,200/month rent. $3,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jason at 216-225-7054 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 University Road have any available units?
711 University Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 University Road have?
Some of 711 University Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 University Road currently offering any rent specials?
711 University Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 University Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 University Road is pet friendly.
Does 711 University Road offer parking?
Yes, 711 University Road offers parking.
Does 711 University Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 University Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 University Road have a pool?
No, 711 University Road does not have a pool.
Does 711 University Road have accessible units?
No, 711 University Road does not have accessible units.
Does 711 University Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 University Road has units with dishwashers.
