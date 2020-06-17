5808 Detroit Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large 2 bedroom rental located in a newly renovated suite above Spice Kitchen in the heart of Gordon Square. The 2nd floor space is architecturally very dynamic with original doors and trim, new engineered hardwood floors, brand new large windows throughout offering great natural light, updated kitchen and bath, along with a separate laundry/storage room. There is also two private entrances, one from Detroit and one from the rear parking area. The front half has a 2 room spacious open living area adjacent to a large kitchen. Down the hall you'll find 2 bedrooms, home office or flex space and a full bath. The owner is also offering 2 dedicated parking spaces. Space is move in ready, schedule your showing today.