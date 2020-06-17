All apartments in Cleveland
5808 Detroit Ave
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:57 PM

5808 Detroit Ave

5808 Detroit Avenue · (440) 670-2738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5808 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2 bedroom rental located in a newly renovated suite above Spice Kitchen in the heart of Gordon Square. The 2nd floor space is architecturally very dynamic with original doors and trim, new engineered hardwood floors, brand new large windows throughout offering great natural light, updated kitchen and bath, along with a separate laundry/storage room. There is also two private entrances, one from Detroit and one from the rear parking area. The front half has a 2 room spacious open living area adjacent to a large kitchen. Down the hall you'll find 2 bedrooms, home office or flex space and a full bath. The owner is also offering 2 dedicated parking spaces. Space is move in ready, schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Detroit Ave have any available units?
5808 Detroit Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5808 Detroit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Detroit Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Detroit Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Detroit Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 5808 Detroit Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Detroit Ave does offer parking.
Does 5808 Detroit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Detroit Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Detroit Ave have a pool?
No, 5808 Detroit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Detroit Ave have accessible units?
No, 5808 Detroit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Detroit Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Detroit Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 Detroit Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 Detroit Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
