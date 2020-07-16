All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 4460 West 139th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
4460 West 139th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

4460 West 139th Street

4460 West 139th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

4460 West 139th Street, Cleveland, OH 44135
Puritas - Longmead

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a showing, click the link below
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1858604?source=iframe&companyID=20461

Cozy ALL ONE floor home!
Updated kitchen with Eat-in area.
Nice neutral carpet throughout.
3 Bedrooms.
Updated bath with tub/shower
Laundry off kitchen.
Newer Windows.
Nice size yard. No garage.
No Basement- No stairs!
Off Bellaire near I-71.
NOT Sec. 8 Approved.
For more information AND to schedule a private showing, email
David@iip-management OR
Call/text 440-781-6174

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 West 139th Street have any available units?
4460 West 139th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
Is 4460 West 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4460 West 139th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 West 139th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4460 West 139th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4460 West 139th Street offer parking?
No, 4460 West 139th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4460 West 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 West 139th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 West 139th Street have a pool?
No, 4460 West 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4460 West 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 4460 West 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 West 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4460 West 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4460 West 139th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4460 West 139th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44112
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd
Cleveland, OH 44114
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OH
North Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
TremontOhio CityDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus