Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
4409 Franklin Ave
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

4409 Franklin Ave

4409 Franklin Blvd · (440) 781-8737
Location

4409 Franklin Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44113
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Another Westshore Properties Gem! Ohio City historic row house building! Walk into this beautiful townhouse and be dazzled by the large open floor plan on the first floor with gleaming hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and excellent entertaining space, and a gracious bay window letting in lots of light. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with two completely new bathrooms offering beautiful tiled shower. The clean and well-lit separate basements offers plenty of extra storage space, private laundry and a convenient half-bath. An assigned parking spot in private lot is conveniently included in the lease. All units totally renovated to Energy Star standards offering you both comfort and energy efficiency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Franklin Ave have any available units?
4409 Franklin Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 4409 Franklin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Franklin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4409 Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Franklin Ave offers parking.
Does 4409 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4409 Franklin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 4409 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 4409 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Franklin Ave has units with dishwashers.
