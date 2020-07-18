4409 Franklin Ave

Amenities

Another Westshore Properties Gem! Ohio City historic row house building! Walk into this beautiful townhouse and be dazzled by the large open floor plan on the first floor with gleaming hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and excellent entertaining space, and a gracious bay window letting in lots of light. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with two completely new bathrooms offering beautiful tiled shower. The clean and well-lit separate basements offers plenty of extra storage space, private laundry and a convenient half-bath. An assigned parking spot in private lot is conveniently included in the lease. All units totally renovated to Energy Star standards offering you both comfort and energy efficiency.