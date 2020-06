Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Welcome to The Revel Apartments! This is truly a unique apartment living community. Now under new ownership and management. Available is a 1 bedroom 1 bath move in ready with lots of updates! ALL utilities are INCLUDED! Laundry room is located onsite. Convenient off street parking. No pets. Any questions please call!



Move In requirements:

Must make 3x the rent!

No evictions!

No violent felonies!

Good credit!



$40 application fee



Contact: 216-202-8202