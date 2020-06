Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Bailey back house. Single - Property Id: 279365



COMING SOON.....



Large, newly renovated single family house on Bailey ave in the heart of Ohio City. Everything in the house is new.



Spacious living area

Large, open kitchen

Set back off the street for privacy

Minutes to downtown

Close to all major highways



NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8. Background and credit check required



RENT $1650. Available 6/1/2020

